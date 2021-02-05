Temperatures in the low 40s today, expect cloudy weekend with snow flurries

ST. LOUIS – Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with seasonably cool temperatures in the low-40s. Clouds will begin to increase overnight with a low in the low-20s.

Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy with developing snow flurries by the afternoon. The flurries will increase to light snow Saturday evening with snow wrapping up in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Accumulations will run around 1 inch. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 30s, but Sunday will be much colder with a high only in the low-20s.

Looking ahead to next week, bitter cold settles in for the entire week with another chance for snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.