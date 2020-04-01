Ten more St. Charles nursing home residents test positive for coronavirus, two dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - There are 10 more people at a St. Charles nursing home that have now tested positive for COVID-19. Two people at the home have died. That brings the total number of infected workers and residents there to 20. FOX 2 reported about four cases at Frontier Health and Rehab last week.

There is a sign that has gone up in front of the building that says, "Heroes work here." They mean it. A spokesman says that 12 of the 113 residents have tested positive.

Two workers have tested positive and 12 more employees "out sick" and awaiting testing. There are 15 workers from care facilities across Missouri have come in to help. Some workers' families are even volunteering. The spokesman said they have enough personal protective equipment and the infected patients are in isolation.

Other care facilities in the St. Louis area like Delmar Gardens and Mari De Villa have tight restrictions in place. Many are not allowing visitors.

There's no word on the conditions of those infected at Frontier Health and Rehab no comment from St. Charles County Health officials.