Breaking News
IL: 5,270 deaths/ 117,455 cases; MO: 738 deaths/ 12,795 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Tennessee police chief’s tweet condemning police brutality goes viral

News

by: Gregory Raucoules and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee police chief’s response to the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody, is going viral on twitter with more than 600,000 likes.

On Wednesday, Chattanooga Police Department Chief David Roddy called on law enforcement officers who don’t see a problem with what was captured in disturbing video of the arrest to turn in their badges.

“There is no need to see more video. There’s no need to wait to see how it plays out. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for nine minutes. There is a need to do something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this, turn it in.”

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy

The tweet has been retweeted over 150,000 times and has over 600,000 likes.

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in the video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old cries out that he can’t breathe was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers involved in the arrest were fired.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News