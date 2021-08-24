Tennessee Williams Festival performed outside playwright’s childhood home

ST. LOUIS– The sixth annual Tennessee Williams Festival is underway in the Central West End. It is the first time the festival is being performed outside.

The famous playwright grew up on St. Louis and attended Mizzou. His famous play “The Glass Menagerie” is based on his troubled family life.

The show is being performed outside the apartment building where the playwright used to live on Westminster Place. It is now called “The Tenneessee”.

The event has even captured the attention of The New York Times. The Times reports the festival’s executive artistic director was initially considering a local auditorium with ties to William’s early theater career.

Instead, the director was able to contact the building’s owner through Airbnb. The listing mention they are the boyhood home of the playwright.

The festival continues through this Sunday. There are several different plays that are being featured during the festival. You can see the entire schedule on the festival’s website.