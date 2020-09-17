Terminal two construction will impact St. Louis Lambert International Airport traffic

Artwork of the altered traffic flow for Terminal 2 during the upcoming construction phase

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- To improve traffic congestion and add curbside parking on the arrivals level, St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be under construction beginning Friday, Sept.18, at 10 p.m.

This work is one portion of a multi-phase project, originally part of a 2017 airport bond proposal. Work designated in this bond needs to be completed within a specific time period. Further improvements funded by this bond will include another Terminal 2 garage entrance to eastbound Lambert International Boulevard traffic without entering Arrivals Drive.

The airport will start construction on Arrivals Drive which will temporarily change access to Terminal 2 (T2) ground transportation.

The new design will add convenient access to the Terminal 2 garage by allowing westbound Lambert International Boulevard traffic from I-70 to enter directly, avoiding the congestion seen often on Arrivals Drive.

The project will require all essential pick-up operations for Terminal 2 to occur on the arrivals level. This includes passenger pick-up, rideshare, all hotel/motel, rental car and airport parking shuttles.

Traffic within the airport will change as passenger pick-up and drop-off for Terminal 2 will be conducted on departures or the upper level. This includes taxies, hotel, rental car, ride share vehicles and hotel shuttles. Entry to the Terminal 2 Parking Garage will also be re-routed.

Most importantly, passengers and those picking up travelers at STL need to be aware that the exits on the lower level of Terminal 2 will be marked as closed. To depart the terminal building, everyone will need to go to departures or the upper level.

As the demand for curbside activities increased, the airport has developed an up-to-date ‘wayfinding’ sign-system.

New information and directional signs will be placed around the Terminal 2 terminals and inside of the airport to help guide the public through the area. This will include signs for shuttle buses to hotels, as well as, rental car locations. Orange signs will direct drivers on where specific pick-up locations can be found.

This phase of construction on the arrivals level of terminal 2 is approximately two weeks. The new garage entrance for Lambert International Boulevard westbound traffic is expected to be completed by late autumn/early winter of this year.