Tesla’s Model Y is a cheaper Standard-Range option

ST. LOUIS- Tesla launches a lower-priced rear-wheel-drive Model Y SUV. The car costs $41,990 and is $8,000 less than the all-wheel-drive Long Range version of the compact crossover.

The Standard-Range Model Y is capable of driving 244 miles between charges. It’s top speed is 135 mph.

The Model Y can carry up to 7 passengers and their cargo. Each second row seat folds flat independently to create flexible storage options.

The Model Y is available to order in all of North America, China and parts of Europe.