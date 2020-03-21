Texas county’s curfew amid coronavirus spread is punishable by fines up to $1,000, jail time

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – A Texas county judge said Friday that anyone who does not obey a new curfew aimed at preventing cases of coronavirus could face a hefty fine or jail time.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. declared a countywide curfew which is now being referred to as a “travel restriction.”

“This mandate and restriction will not apply to people going to and from work, on an essential function for their government department, school, medical, nursing, or business entity. It will also not apply to a person going to a pharmacy, hospital, medical clinic, gas station for fuel, or grocery store or home with no deviations.”

The county judge emphasized that those working would not be affected. It’s recommended that residents carry some sort of identification from their workplace. If the job requires a uniform, workers are encouraged to keep it on while commuting.

There have been 20 tests administered for the coronavirus in Cameron County, located at the southern tip of the state, and one person has tested positive – a 21-year-old from Rancho Viejo who is currently at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen under quarantine. That individual, according to health authorities, is considered a travel-related case who didn’t expose others in the community to the virus.

“We don’t want to lose anybody,” Trevino said. “Not one person unnecessarily because of this virus. If, at the end of the day, I didn’t have to do this – well, the buck stops with me. If you want to blame somebody, you can blame me as a county judge. I’ll take the hits.”

The curfew is set from midnight to 5 a.m. and not complying could lead to fines of up to $1,000 and even jail time. The new travel restriction is set to begin this Saturday at midnight.