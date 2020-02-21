Texas girl wakes up to find 'gentle, gigantic' raccoon in bed with her

RICHARDSON, Texas – A raccoon slipped past two sleeping dogs and into the bunk bed of a 10-year-old Texas girl Wednesday night.

The girl’s mother managed to take a photo of the masked intruder, sitting on one of her pillows. According to KXAS, the girl told her mother that the raccoon was friendly, and even allowed her to pet it.

“This was a calm, gentle, gigantic raccoon that just up and decided to spend the night indoors,” the child’s mother, Sibyl, told the news outlet.

Sybil said she thinks the raccoon stealthily entered through the dog door.

The family returned the raccoon without incident to the less cushy confines of the front yard.