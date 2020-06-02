Breaking News
Texas parents arrested after 10-year-old tests positive for meth

by: Erica Garner and Nexstar Media Wire

Photo via KTAB

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Texas parents were arrested after their 10-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kody Stone and Kathryn Crouch, both 39, were arrested and charged Monday with endangering a child in connection with an investigation that began in September 2019.

Court documents state that child protective services workers contacted police after Stone, Crouch and the 10-year-old child all tested positive for narcotics.

Stone and Crouch were released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond each.

No further information was released.

