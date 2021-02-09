Thanks to a microchip, Louis the cat is headed back to Charlotte

ST. LOUIS – An adopted cat from North Carolina will soon be reunited with some people from his old life after being surrendered in St. Louis over the weekend.

The cat who is now known as ‘Louis’ was dropped off at the Human Society of Missouri and was identified via a microchip scan, the shelter said.

“We always scan and trace every animal that comes in whether they are owner surrendered or stray”, said Becky Krueger Manager, Marketing Communications at Humane Society of Missouri. “You never know if someone may be looking for that particular animal”.

After discovering that Louis’ microchip was registered to Furever Angels Animal Rescue of Charlotte, the shelter was able to contact Pat Shannon and arrange transportation.

“A flight attended with American Arline’s is going to fly with him back to Charlotte”, said Shannon. “We are so grateful, the microchipped saved him”.

For the next two weeks, Louis will stay at Five Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles where they have offered to get the fury feline ready for transport.

“We are big on helping other rescues, said Nikki Lowe Feline Manager at Five Acres Animal Shelter. “You can’t save them all by yourself and if you work together you have the best chances of saving a lot more”.

All three humane societies want to bring more awareness of the importance of pet owners making sure their pets are microchipped

To microchip, your furry friend click here.