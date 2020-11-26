Thanksgiving food favorites: FOX2 and KPLR11 family share their top picks

ST. LOUIS- Kitchens across America have been busy this week getting ready for Thanksgiving feasts. There are so many variations on what you’ll find on the table that we asked our FOX2 News team to weigh-in on their favorites.

KPLR Sports Director Rich Gould has an unofficial holiday he calls “The Breaking of the Bread” where his family tears up bread a few days before Thanksgiving to prepare the stuffing.

FOX2 anchor Mandy Murphey, Jasmine Huda and FOX2/KPLR11 anchor/reporter Andy Banker all showed off their baking skills.

Others were a little indecisive while FOX2’s John Pertzborn connected his favorite to a history lesson.

FOX2’s Randi Naughton shared an answer that no one else mentioned. Gravy! Watch to find out what she had to say about it.