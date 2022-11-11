ST. LOUIS – Families in need are able to get Thanksgiving supplies today. This is thanks to Schnucks and Operation Food Search.

Volunteers from Schnucks are packing boxes of non-perishable food items this morning.

The kits will include all the ingredients needed to make a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

They’ll be distributed. Starting at eleven this morning at the Operation Food Search building on Lotsie Boulevard.

For the fourth year in a row, they will distribute approximately 1,000 turkey dinners.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction