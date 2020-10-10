‘That bell, tho!’ Twitter shows love for bell used during the #TXSenateDebate

by: Kate Winkle and Jaclyn Ramkissoon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the debate between U.S. Senate candidates MJ Hegar and John Cornyn Friday night, people joined the conversation using the hashtag #TXSenateDebate.

It was hard for many not to compare this debate to either the first presidential debate or the vice presidential debate.

A lot of people were a fan of the debate bell, too. It was used to notify the candidates when their time was up for answering a question.

And, most importantly, some people came away with an important reminder: vote!

You can watch a full recap of the debate here. Election Day is Nov. 3, but registered Texans can begin voting early Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.

