That’s an expensive round of ‘essential drinks.’ Seven people fined for violating stay-at-home order

The cost of going out on a Saturday night just keeps going up and up.

For seven visitors to Santa Cruz, California, the bill came to $7,000 in fines for violating local shelter-in-place guidelines.

They “came from Fremont to get some ‘essential’ drinks,” Police Chief Andrew Mills tweeted. “If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket. #shelterinyourowntown.”

The department tweeted, “7 x $1000 = One Expensive Hang Out. Everyone should know by now that this is not the time to meetup and party.”

The drive from Fremont to Santa Cruz is nearly 50 miles.

Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department’s website says, “Sheltering in place” means people must stay home as much as possible and leave only for “essential activities.” People cannot “host or attend any gatherings of any size.”