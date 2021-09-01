‘That’s not yours!’ Eureka softball senior thwarts thief between games

Katie Schweizer, a Eureka MO softball player, thwarted a thief trying to get away with half a dozen purses and wallets Saturday. Photo credit: Rockwood School District

ST. LOUIS- Normally, it’s the catcher who catches people trying to steal. But over the weekend, a Eureka softball outfielder got in on the action, off the diamond, in a situation her coach hopes never happens again.

The Wildcats were in a season-opening tournament Saturday in Sullivan, and in between games, Katie Schweizer was cooling off in the car when she spotted someone going on the bus of one of the competing schools, School of the Osage.

Schweizer’s coach, Mark Mosley, said she saw the man grab a bag containing 7-8 wallets and purses, while the School of the Osage was on the field playing.

While Schweizer’s father called police, Mosley said Schweizer ran for the suspect, confronted him, and said “that’s not yours.”

Katie Schweizer was out n the parking lot n btween games. She 👀 a theft n progress on the 🚌 of School of the Osage. Yelled at the man w/ the bag, he dropped it & took off running! Needless to say she not only plays 🥎, she fights crime💪🚓 #savedaverabradleybag pic.twitter.com/Db2jiANPha — EHS Wildcat Softball (@EHSmoSoftball) August 27, 2021

The man dropped the bag and ran.

“Never ever chase down an adult man again,” Mosley said he told Schweizer. “Do not make that a habit.”

Eureka and School of the Osage didn’t face off in the tournament, but Mosley said the Osage coaching staff bought everyone extra sunflower seeds and bubblegum as a reward.

The Wildcats won the tournament, going 5-0, with Schweizer scoring the championship-winning run.

“She’s a great kid,” Mosley said, and “an absolutely great teammate.” She evidently also has a new nickname: The Sheriff.