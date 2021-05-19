The 50 ‘most unique’ items left behind in Ubers?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR/WKRN) – Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, which ranks everything from most “forgetful” cities to items most commonly left behind.

While such items as phones and keys are among the most frequently forgotten, riders have left behind things including a tooth, wands, and even a large painting of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to the 2021 index, the most commonly forgotten item in Uber vehicles is, not surprisingly, phones, followed by cameras, wallets, keys and backpacks or other luggage items.

The city where riders forget things in Ubers the most is Austin, Texas. Fort Myers, Florida, is second, with Nashville, Tennessee; San Antonio, Texas, and Tampa Bay, Florida, rounding out the top five.

Uber’s data also shows when riders are most forgetful. Across the world, Uber riders are found to forget items most on Fridays and Saturdays and late at night.

Uber has also noticed some trends in 2021, notably from people on vacation.

“We’ve seen sunshine seekers forget Tommy Bahama beach chairs and snorkel gear, and we’ve seen ski bums forget snowboards and black diamond hiking poles,” Uber said in a statement.

Another interesting finding was that riders lost Apple products nearly nine times more often than Samsung products, and Gucci goods were forgotten five times more often than both Chanel and YSL.

And riders have left behind quite a bit of cash — more than $60,000 this year so far.

But what have been the most unique items left behind in Ubers? Take a look at the top 50:

50 most unique lost items

1. A tooth

2. 22 Bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni & cheese

3. Washing liquid

4. A nude corset

5. Part of an ankle monitor

6. FBI bulletproof vest

7. A cooler full of fish

8. Fresh shrimp

9. A rolled-up poster held with an elastic band that says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork

10. A green dinosaur Halloween costume and a knife (The lost item report for the knife said it was needed for a “job.”)

11. Rabbit legs

12. Unicorn tail and a piñata

13. A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case

14. Antique roller blades, Christmas plates, & a cookie jar

15. Fur cover for a knee scooter

16. A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it

17. A sushi platter

18. Large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper

19. A little purple hair bonnet

20. A bath set and a sack of potatoes

21. Frozen meat (The lost item report says it was “a lot of it.”)

22. Catheter

23. A leopard print pink bikini

24. Special items from Victoria’s Secret

25. Wig brush

26. A machine foot for sewing

27. Neck brace and diary

28. Hospital scissors

29. Otter plush animal

30. Harry Potter wand and a feather pen

31. False eyelashes and dish soap

32. Headband with horns and an oxygen tank

33. Mannequin head

34. Welding hood

35. Black cane with a skull handle

36. Birth certificate (The lost item report said the certificate was left inside an Ugg earmuff box.)

37. Disney World popcorn bucket

38. Dog collar with a tag that says “nugget”

39. A tattoo machine

40. Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt

41. A clear face shield with a ladybug stripe on the forehead

42. Crystal chandelier

43. One can of crab meat and a package of lobster (The lost item report said the food was for “business.”)

44. One pound of smoked salmon

45. Prosthetic leg

46. Wine and edibles

47. Dog’s ashes

48. Angel charm

49. Ham for Thanksgiving

50. Mosquito net

Uber gives tips on how to retrieve lost items in its app. It also has a video that outlines how you can get your lost belongings back.

