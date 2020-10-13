The Bail Project- St. Louis opens new Tap-In Center for legal assistance

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis has launched a new Tap-In Center to provide legal assistance and support services to the community during the pandemic.

The center was created through the The Bail Project which is a non-profit organization that provides free bail assistance and pretrial support for low-income Americans.

According to a spokesman of The Bail Project, the Tap-In Center “provides opportunities to resolve old warrants without the fear of being arrested through the implementation of an amnesty program in collaboration with the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”

The Tap-In Center will also provide resources for temporary housing assistance, substance addiction assistance, and transportation assistance.

Earnest Holt, a client of the center says he was ready to turn himself in to police until he heard about The Bail Project- St. Louis.

“When I first got to the center I was a little nervous since I had this warrant on me, but when I started talking with the people I was relieved,” Holt said. “I felt better when I saw that people were putting in the extra steps to help me get my situation handled”It’s honestly unheard of, usually your whole family has to put money down to get you a paid lawyer to resolve something like this.”

To learn more about The Bail Project- St. Louis, visit their Facebook Page.