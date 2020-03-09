‘The Banker’ on AppleTV+ is worth your investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Banker, an Apple original film is in theaters across the country. It is showing exclusively at the Chase Park Plaza Cinemas in St. Louis.
The Banker, based on a true story, is about two businessmen who devise a perilous plan to circumvent racial policies in real estate and banking during the 1950s and 60s.
The film is directed by George Nolfi and stars Nia Long, Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.
Fox 2’s Shirley Washington attended the film’s world premiere screening at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. See why fans say The Banker, which streams on Apple TV+ starting March 20th, is worth the investment of time.