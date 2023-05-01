ST. LOUIS – The store closing sales have started at 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations. After months of speculation, the retail chain announced that they would be shuttering all stores in April. Discounts of 10 to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices are now available for shoppers.

“This is an opportunity to save on household items or stock up on baby essentials at discounted prices. New merchandise is arriving in stores. Top-selling items from the most sought-after brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly,” states a spokesperson for liquidation event.

You may want to spend Bed Bath and Beyond or Buy Buy Baby gift cards or store credits soon. The deadline to use them is May 8, 2023.

All sales are final during the store closing event. Returns and exchanges are only being accepted for merchandise purchased before April 26, 2023.

Do you have a stack of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? The chain is no longer honoring them. But, they can be redeemed at some of the store’s competitors.