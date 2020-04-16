The Blues and Cardinals are asking St. Louis to ‘Rise Up For Heroes’ every night at 7:00 pm

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Blues and the Cardinals are teaming up to rally St. Louis to cheer on They are asking people to step outside at 7:00 pm and show some sort of expression of gratitude or respect for those people working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team’s mascots, Louie and Fredbird, will be leading a caravan over several nights to through neighborhoods in Missouri and Illinois. They want to inspire and showcase the area’s gratitude.

“Whether it is clapping, singing, dancing or whatever you want to do, as long as it’s safe and responsible, we’re asking everyone on all sides of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to join in raising the volume and clarity of our gratitude,” writes Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo.

The caravan will visit a few neighborhoods each night. The parades will end at one of the member hospitals of the St. Louis Regional Coronavirus Task Force.

More information: www.RiseUpForHeroes.org

⚜️ Celebrate our region’s front-line heroes.

⚜️ Support the organizations that help our communities.

⚜️ Share in what makes our city great.

⚜️ Click link in bio for information.#RiseUpForHeroes #LetsGoBlues #STLCards #StayHome #STL pic.twitter.com/Keb7gYHPGW — Rise Up For Heroes (@RiseUpForHeroes) April 16, 2020