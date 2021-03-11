“The CFL changed my life,” What ‘The Rock’ says about XFL-CFL talks

ST. LOUIS–Dwayne Johnson, the new co-owner of the XFL, was not featured in joint statements released Wednesday when the upstart football league announced it was in talks with the Canadian Football League about ways to grow the game.

Wednesday night, he addressed the talks, which will pause plans for the 2022 season for the moment, in an Instagram post. He wrote about how the CFL changed his life when sought out a pro career after playing in college at Miami.

As an owner of the XFL, our discussions with the CFL have been very exciting. There’s a real pulse here because you can feel the unique opportunity we can potentially create together. Wherever it all leads, I can tell you this one is personal to me and is driven by all my passion – because me being cut by the CFL was the greatest thing that happened.

It set me on a path that years later would lead me right back to the league. To help create even greater and bigger opportunities for all our players and all our fans. As an owner who’s had his hands in the dirt – my loyalty will always lie with the players and fans. Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

A spokesperson for Johnson declined a request for an interview with FOX2 Wednesday night.

Officials with the Dome at America’s Center did not return messages seeking comment Wednesday about the level of contact they’ve had with XFL ownership since Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia bought the league out of of Bankruptcy court.