ST. LOUIS, MO – City Museum is celebrating all dads for Father’s Day with grilling, craft making and free admission.

On Sunday, June 19th, all fathers get in for free with a General Admission ticket purchase. You can celebrate Father’s Day with a cookout and craft making.

City Museum artists will help kids create Medals of Honor and Father’s Day cards. You can enjoy sliding and climbing throughout the building, plus hot food, and drinks at the Patio Grill in the shade of the MonstroCity outdoor play area. The Cabin Inn also will be open with brews and soft drinks.

Visit https://www.citymuseum.org/ for more information and to purchase advance tickets.