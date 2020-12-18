The deadline to nominate a remarkable woman is this Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fox 2 and news 11 want to honor the remarkable women in our community! Our nomination deadline is midnight this Saturday, December 19. 

We’re looking for local leaders making a difference day in and day out.  We want to hear about the women working to improve the lives of those around them. 

Nominate a remarkable woman you know and we may share their story on television. One local woman will receive a $1,000 to the charity of her choice and the opportunity for national recognition in the spring. 

