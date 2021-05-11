The Dome at America’s Center COVID vaccination hours change this week

ST. LOUIS – FEMA is adjusting the hours of its vaccination center at The Dome at America’s Center this week.

That’s because the dome hosts the Monster Jam Truck Show later this week. Regular vaccination hours are eight to six daily.

The clinic closes at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. On Sunday, May 16 vaccines will only be available from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Those needing shots will be sent to the Plaza Central Entrance instead of entrance “C.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is letting St. Louis city and county residents walk up for the shots. The eight-week program launched Wednesday April 7, 2021.

The initial hopes were to vaccinate 3,000 people a day, seven days a week, totaling 168,000 doses. Now, FEMA has opened the dome up to residents who might have had to drive a distance to get the first dose.

“Not only individuals who got their first dose here at the Dome but say somebody drove two hours to get their first dose somewhere else,” says Frazier. “They can come down here to the Dome and get that second dose.”

The Dome was selected by a joint team with representatives from the state of Missouri, City of St. Louis, and FEMA because of its location to a large number of Missourians at high-risk to the disease and limited access to health care.