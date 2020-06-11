The Fabulous Fox Theatre issues apology after marquee message causes controversy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The FOX Theater issuing a public apology after displaying what some deem a controversial message on its marquee.
Their apology reads:
“We sincerely apologize to the black community for the hurt we caused by our recent marquee messaging. While our intention was to display a show of unity and to honor both George Floyd and Officer David Dorn, the delivery of that message failed when we included the blue lives matter hashtag.
We are truly sorry for the hurt and anger this mistake has caused. The Fabulous Fox is a place for all, and we condemn racism and hate in all forms. We love St. Louis and we want to be a part of the solution. We are listening and we are learning. Unequivocally, #blacklivesmatter.”