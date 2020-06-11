The Fabulous Fox Theatre issues apology after marquee message causes controversy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The FOX Theater issuing a public apology after displaying what some deem a controversial message on its marquee.

Their apology reads:

“We sincerely apologize to the black community for the hurt we caused by our recent marquee messaging. While our intention was to display a show of unity and to honor both George Floyd and Officer David Dorn, the delivery of that message failed when we included the blue lives matter hashtag.

We are truly sorry for the hurt and anger this mistake has caused. The Fabulous Fox is a place for all, and we condemn racism and hate in all forms. We love St. Louis and we want to be a part of the solution. We are listening and we are learning. Unequivocally, #blacklivesmatter.”

As we remembered George Floyd yesterday, today we honor Officer David Dorn on the day of his funeral. We stand against racism and hate and look forward to the day when our citizens will march hand-in-hand to celebrate the attainment of freedom and justice for all. pic.twitter.com/GaJW1B0Hd9 — The Fabulous Fox (@foxtheatrestl) June 10, 2020