The FOX2 family share their holiday traditions and memories

ST. LOUIS- The holidays are a time of family, fun, food, and tradition for many. Our FOX2 family was asked to share some of the things that make the holidays special to them.

One person shared the special meaning behind some of the ornaments on his tree. Another showed off their holiday village.

You can’t forget the holiday music. Some members of the FOX2 family talked about what songs are special to them.

One person didn’t want to share their favorite gift, instead he wanted to talk about the worst gift he got as a kid. Watch to find out what you think about his gift.