The Gardens at SIUE celebrates 30 years, hosts virtual fundraiser

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – For 30 years, The Gardens at SIUE has served as a space of tranquility, recreation, beauty, and more.

From walks along the trails of the gardens to outdoor weddings, the 36 acres have also served as a scenic backdrop.

“We have a group of 25-30 master naturalists and gardeners and we work Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week,” co-coordinator and volunteer Carol Gardner said.

Gardner is a master gardener that donates some 3,000 hours a year to keep the garden active and attractive.

“We have a children’s sensory garden, a butterfly garden, an English garden, a sculpture garden, a wind garden, a prairie garden, and lots of wooded areas,” Gardner said.

Many St. Louisans took advantage of walking the outdoor areas on the SIUE campus especially during the pandemic.

“The garden was open even though the university was not open until July. We couldn’t work until July, but people could walk through the gardens all summer,” Gardner said.

The Gardens at SIUE will be holding a virtual fundraiser on their website through December 5 to help buy new plants, bring faculty to the garden, and more.

“About 2016 the state budget cuts affected us, so we have no faculty on the garden staff,” Gardner said. “We purchase, maintain and take care of all the gardens. We’re always looking for money to buy new plants. You kind of get hooked on it and then once you start working on it and you don’t want to see it die. If we had quit this summer and hadn’t come out it would have folded. It takes a lot of work to maintain all these gardens and garden beds.”

For more information about the garden or to donate, visit siue.edu/gardens.