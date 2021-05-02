‘The Golden Hoosier’ part of revitalizing St. Louis’ new Crown District

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A south city family opens a bar and restaurant as they continue their efforts to revitalize a stretch of road that was beginning to crumble. They are inviting other potential business owners to follow their dream.
The Golden Hoosier is the second public establishment the Garcia Family has opened between Eichelberger and Magnolia on Kingshighway. Ivan Garcia and his brothers also have a construction business, a realty company and a new event place called a Casa along Kingshighway. They want to invigorate this area with new businesses, they’ve renamed the area the Crown District.
You’re probably wondering about the bar’s name, The Golden Hoosier. The Garcia’s are taking what has been at times a negative word for some folks and make it more positive.
The place is name after his father in law who was a pastor, drank Stag bee, and would do anything for anybody. Thus, the Golden Hoosier.