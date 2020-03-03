More options for recreational marijuana buyers in the metro-east

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGET, IL. - There is now a second store in the metro-east trying to cash in on the big business of selling adult-use recreational marijuana in Illinois.

The new location for recreational marijuana is The Green Solution in Sauget. The store is basically right next GCS Ballpark where the Gateway Grizzlies play baseball.

The shop has been open since 2016 when it started selling medical marijuana.

Jushi Holdings, Inc, the Florida based company which recently bought The Green Solution, says the Sauget location will now offer both medical and adult-use recreational marijuana.

The Green Solution actually got the go-ahead to start recreational marijuana sales in January. But adult-use sales just started at the store on Monday.

This is the second location selling recreational marijuana in the metro-east. The first location in Collinsville now known as Illinois Supply and Provisions started selling adult-use marijuana right when it became legal in Illinois at the beginning of the year.

That location has seen very long lines. Jushi’s founder tells our partners at the Post-Dispatch that the company has applied to open another dispensary in Sauget.

Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois have been a major revenue source. In just the first month, dispensaries across Illinois sold nearly $40 million in recreational pot.

The location in Sauget will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m until 7:00 p.m.



