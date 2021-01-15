The Grove’s Tempus restaurant finds success amid the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Tempus restaurant in The Grove opened in the Fall of 2020 right in the middle of the pandemic, but they’ve already seen success despite the challenges of COVID.

Tempus was placed at number 6 on the list of top 10 new restaurants in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Chef Operator Ben Grupe said they are operating with a skeleton staff in order to be successful working as a 100 percent take out restaurant. Since he knew Tempus was going to only be serving take out, he tailored the menu to make sure all of the items traveled well.

He said the cuisine is typical American and that he couldn’t choose a favorite menu item.

“That’s kind of like asking which one of my kids is the favorite,” Grupe said.

Tempus doesn’t have a timeline set for when they will allow their first indoor diners.

Virginia Harold Photography

