The Grove’s Transgender Memorial Garden has uncertain future

ST. LOUIS – The future of the Transgender Memorial Garden at its current location in The Grove may hang in the balance.

Leaders say the Transgender Memorial Garden at the corner of Vandeventer and Hunt is the only one in the United States and it has been the site of marriages, celebrations, vigils and even ashes have been scattered there. So, many feel compelled to care for it as their own.

For the past five years, organizers say they’ve had a handshake agreement with the city of St. Louis and a nearby neighbor. Both own a piece of the parcel and allow organizers to use the land.

Last week, they officially bought the city’s portion and hope to work out an agreement to acquire the rest but there’s some worry.

The group plans to meet with the land owner next week.