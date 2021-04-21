The hack that allowed the FBI into the San Bernardino terrorist’s iPhone

ST. LOUIS– An Australian tech firm helped the FBI hack into the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters involved in ta 2015 terrorist attack. Just recently did we learn of the Australian researchers’ involvement.

The FBI took Apple to court to try and get the iPhone 5C maker to help hack the phone. Apple didn’t want to create a backdoor, worried it would weaken security and could be used maliciously. The FBI sought a court order to compel Apple to help but weeks later stopped its fight.

It turned out that the FBI worked with two white-hat hackers from the firm Azimuth. They found an unknown bug within the browser Firefox that got them into the phone.

Scott Schaffer, the Chief Information Security Officer from Blade Technologies, says they were able to peel back the layers of security and bypass the iPhone’s password reset counter.

Shaffer explains you only get ten times to try a password incorrectly on the iPhone before you are locked out for good. The hackers then simply were able to try different four-digit codes until the phone unlocked.

The FBI was able to get in but didn’t find anything suspicious or of much use on the phone.

Shortly after the phone was hacked, Firefox’s creator Mozilla unknowingly came out with a security patch for the bug.

So now it’s back to the point where the hardware can’t be cracked. Schaffer also says it is still undetermined what the future brings when it comes to hardware vendors like Apple assisting in law enforcement investigations.