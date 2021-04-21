The hack that allowed the FBI into the San Bernardino terrorist’s iPhone

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– An Australian tech firm helped the FBI hack into the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters involved in ta 2015 terrorist attack. Just recently did we learn of the Australian researchers’ involvement.

The FBI took Apple to court to try and get the iPhone 5C maker to help hack the phone. Apple didn’t want to create a backdoor, worried it would weaken security and could be used maliciously. The FBI sought a court order to compel Apple to help but weeks later stopped its fight.

It turned out that the FBI worked with two white-hat hackers from the firm Azimuth. They found an unknown bug within the browser Firefox that got them into the phone.

Scott Schaffer, the Chief Information Security Officer from Blade Technologies, says they were able to peel back the layers of security and bypass the iPhone’s password reset counter.

Shaffer explains you only get ten times to try a password incorrectly on the iPhone before you are locked out for good. The hackers then simply were able to try different four-digit codes until the phone unlocked.

The FBI was able to get in but didn’t find anything suspicious or of much use on the phone.

Shortly after the phone was hacked, Firefox’s creator Mozilla unknowingly came out with a security patch for the bug.

So now it’s back to the point where the hardware can’t be cracked. Schaffer also says it is still undetermined what the future brings when it comes to hardware vendors like Apple assisting in law enforcement investigations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News