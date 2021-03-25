The hockey community eulogizes Bobby Plager on social media

ST. LOUIS – The blues wrap up their road trip Thursday night in Minnesota. Of course, they will play with heavy hearts over the death of Blues legend Bobby Plager.

Current and former players reacted on social media.

“R.I.P Bobby you were always smiling and always had a great story to tell. The @StLouisBlues family will miss having you around #5. My thoughts and prayers are with Bobby and his family during this difficult time,” Pat Maroon Tweeted.

“He was one of the best story tellers and was a walking Blues history lesson. He is already sorely missed and has left a vacancy that cannot be filled. Cheers Bobby, Rest Easy,” Former Blues captain David Backes Tweeted.

The commissioner of the NHL also released a statement on the passing of Plager. it said in part, “he was beloved by teammates for his welcoming personality and forged a fierce bond with St. Louis fans that would last his entire life.”

There has been countless memories shared on social media from fans. There is no doubt that Plager was beloved.