The J hosts special events as part of the Jewish Book Festival

ST. LOUIS – The Jewish Community Center is currently hosting its Jewish Book Festival, and has some special events planned for Sunday.

It will present two unique “Bookend” events. One features St. Louis native and children’s nonfiction author Dean Robbins.

He joins the J and the St. Louis County Library for a program featuring his latest title, Thank You, Dr Salk: The Scientist Who Beat Polio and Healed the World.

This book is recommended for kids between the ages of 5 and 10.

This free program will take place in the Performing Arts Center at the Staenberg Family Complex at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Another author is Sam Cohen, author of Sarahland, and finalist for the Golden Poppy Award.

This debut story collection imagines new origins and futures for its cast of unforgettable protagonists—almost all of whom are named Sarah. Tickets for this event are $20 and include a copy of the book.

She will be at 4200 Blaine Avenue at 7 p.m. – you can join for drinks, appetizers, and an author talk.

The J said masks and proof of vaccination will be required for entry at both locations.