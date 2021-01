ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis women will be featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday.

Monique Jones of St. Louis gave birth while in a coma due to COVID and has since formed a special bond with her ICU nurse Caitlyn Obrock.

Obrock helped Jones get well and even threw her a baby shower once she had recovered. Now Obrock is the godmother to Jones’ baby, Zamyrah.

Watch the women’s segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday at 11:00 a.m. on KPLR 11.