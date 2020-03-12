The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s affect on sports around the globe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus. After the NBA suspended its season, the Euroleague is considering doing the same.



The league says it is consulting with clubs about a suspension, something which its players are demanding.



“Euroleague and the participating clubs cannot ask from players to put their health and that of their families at risk,” the Euroleague Players Association said.



The players' union asked for the season to be suspended “until health, safety and freedom of movement can be guaranteed.”



Meanwhile, the NCAA tournaments are on, for now, but mostly without fans.

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

The first four play-in games for the NCAA Tournament are scheduled to take place on March 17 and 18 in Dayton. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is issuing an order prohibiting “mass gatherings,” including college basketball games.