The list of Illinois state parks and wildlife areas opening May 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will reopen some state parks, trails, and wildlife areas starting on May, 1. This list of areas reopening follows a modified extension of the state’s stay-at-home orders.

Visitors to these areas will still be required to follow social distancing guidelines. They are also asking people coming to the areas to bring hand sanitizer and face coverings.

The reopened sites will be open daily from sunrise until sunset. Visitors will be allowed to hike, fish, bike, and search for mushrooms. Visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, beaches and concessions will remain closed. Hunting, including spring turkey hunting, remains suspended at all IDNR sites.

IDNR Sites Reopening Beginning May 1:

Northwest Illinois: Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area.

Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area. Northeastern Illinois: Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina.

Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina. East Central Illinois: Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Wolf Creek State Park.

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Wolf Creek State Park. West Central Illinois: Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area.

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area. Southern Illinois: Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area.