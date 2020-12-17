The Masked Singer’s finale includes a huge celebrity reveal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The winner of the Masked Singer was revealed in the show’s season finale last night. The show is in its fourth season and the celebrity reveal was huge.

For the uninitiated, the show is described as:

Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer” is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes, concealing their identities. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated — and then reveals his or her true identity.

The winner was the “Sun.” The unmasking revealed the identity to be Grammy Award-winner Leanne Rimes. The runners up were the “Mushroom,” singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and “Crocodile” singer Nick Carter.