The mayor’s race in St. Louis City will look different now that Prop D passed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS- The race for the next mayor of St. Louis officially kicked off today with newly re-elected city treasurer Tishaura Jones announcing she is running. Voters not only re-elected her but overwhelmingly passed Prop D.

Prop D makes elections open and non-partisan for offices like the mayor, comptroller, and alderman.

It changes the primary election system to one where voters can choose from many candidates. Then, in the April election, the top two choices, regardless of party affiliation, would face off in a general election.

No other candidates have announced they are running yet.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News