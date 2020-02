HAZELWOOD, Mo. - A 15-year-old may have been accidentally shot by another teen playing with a pistol. Officers were called to the 7400 block of Sieloff Drive early Friday morning for reports of shots fired.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 1:30 am Friday. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The shooting victim has not yet been publicly identified.