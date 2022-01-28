‘The meter is running’: How Missouri school districts will pay for legal costs in mask lawsuits

ST. LOUIS–The leader of a St. Louis area collaborative agency providing guidance for school districts on a range of issues says the spate of lawsuits filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over mask rules in 45 districts could have a financial impact on the hundreds of districts statewide which have not been taken to court.

Schmitt filed suit against the majority of the districts January 21, with an additional nine added January 24. More than half of the suits involve districts in the greater St. Louis region. Several school districts, including Francis Howell, have decried the suit as a waste of public money.

“Our community and especially our elected officials should be celebrating and supporting schools during this challenging time, not suing them. The lawsuit filed by Schmitt is a waste of taxpayer money–on both sides,” the district said in a statement January 21.

Schmitt says districts don’t have the statutory authority to enact mask mandates, which he also claims are ineffective and come with negative impacts on kids.

The districts range in size, from the largest, like Rockwood, Parkway, Hazelwood and the city of St. Louis, to small, including Brentwood and Valley Park. There’s also a wide range of what each district pays its legal counsel for billable hours.

$30,000

The majority of school districts in the state, along with the majority of the schools being sued, belong to what’s called MUSIC–the Missouri United School Insurance Council, a self-insured pool that in this case will cover up to $30,000 in legal bills for each member district in this set of lawsuits. In the event costs go past that point, districts would then revert back to their regular billing costs for legal counsel.

“The meter is running,” Paul Ziegler, CEO of Education Plus, the advocacy organization that represents more than 50 school districts in the St. Louis region. Ziegler said plaintiff school districts are ready to share research and resources and to take other steps in an effort to reduce costs. Mark Stockwell, MUSIC’s Executive Director said with most districts in the state represented by one of four or five major law firms, there’s a way to consolidate the work and reduce redundancies. But the bottom line is that no matter which sides ultimately win in court, the public will pay for it.

“Essentially we have public dollars at the attorney general’s office being utilized to sue public entities that’ll utilize public dollars to defend themselves out of that pool so the taxpayer unfortunately in this case is paying for both sides of the lawsuit,” Ziegler said, adding that it’s “probable” that all schools which are in the MUSIC pool–roughly 475– will ultimately feel the impact when it comes time to replenish the pool’s funding.

Two measures are working their way through the Missouri House and Senate that would require the Attorney General’s office to pay for legal expenses in the event that the suits are unsuccessful. Both are sponsored by Democrats in a GOP-controlled legislature.

“The attorney general is abusing the powers his office to stop schools from keeping kids and teachers safe,” State Senator Doug Beck of Affton, one of the sponsors said this week. “I am in disbelief we are even having this conversation. He is even suing the St. Louis County Special School District, which educates some of our most vulnerable children. This has got to stop.”

Petitions for temporary restraining orders could be filed as early as early next week.

“School districts that continue to enforce mask mandates are plainly breaking the law. We gave non-compliant school districts ample time to come into compliance, and while some did, others did not and were met with litigation as promised,” a Schmitt spokesman said in an email to FOX2. “The legislature should hold school districts liable for the damage their mask mandates have caused – the tutors, the therapists, the speech pathologists that will be needed because of these harmful policies.”

Governor Mike Parson’s office has not responded to several requests for comment on the lawsuits.

“No one’s gonna win,” Stockwell said. “Except for the lawyers”