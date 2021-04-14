The Missouri caves where you can drink wine

ST. LOUIS– Missouri’s wine country is a popular destination for many as the weather starts to warm up. But did you know there are some wineries where the temperature stays the same all year because you can drink in a cave.

There are 7 wine regions in Missouri and three of them have caves. Here is a list of them:

Cave Vineyard & Distillery:

The Cave Vineyard is in Ste. Genevieve and offers its locally crafted wine, beer, spirits, and biscotti. Guests can grab a bottle and two and head down to the saltpeter cave underneath the winery and tasting room. The cave can seat about 100 people and guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic.

Cave Hollow West Winery:

The Cave Hollow West Winery is in Hannibal and its tasting room is within Cave Hollow. Mark Twain wrote about the cave in five of his books, including The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. It’s between Mark Twain Cave and Cameron Cave. The tasting room opened in 2012.

Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery:

The Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery is located in Excelsior Springs near Kansas City. It’s the only winery in the region with a wine cave. The wine caves were built into the winery during construction. The winery offers a wine cave tour and tasting by candlelight. The winery hopes to continue those tours in the future.