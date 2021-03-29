The most popular Easter candy based on Amazon demand

ST. LOUIS– Cadbury Eggs, most people either love them or hate them. In 2020, the candy experienced a 499% increase in demand leading up to last Easter, the most of any candy.

Global ecommerce company Pattern tracked consumer demand for candy on Amazon during every day of 2019 and 2020 to understand which Easter candy American consumers shopped for the most.

The data found Cadbury Eggs had that big increase compared to the average level of demand the rest of the year. The data was gathered between March 15 and April 15. Easter was on April 16 in 2020.

Reese’s Eggs came in second followed by Starburst Jelly Beans. The Starburst Jelly Beans experienced a 321% demand leading up to Easter even though they are widely available throughout the year.

While Cadbury Eggs and Reese Eggs saw the biggest change in demand during Easter they weren’t necessarily the items with the biggest demand.

Pattern reports that almost no Easter basket went without jelly beans or Hershey candy but they are the types of candy that are more likely to remain popular throughout the year.

The data also shows Hershey experienced its highest peak during Easter with a 98% increase during the week before Easter. That just edged out its Christmas spike.

And you also can’t underestimate the popularity of M&Ms. IT came in as the number 3 most in-demand candy Pattern evaluated during Easter. There were much higher demands for the chocolates at Halloween and Christmas.