The most popular Easter candy based on Amazon demand

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is packaging artwork owned by Cadbury for Cadbury Creme Egg.

ST. LOUIS– Cadbury Eggs, most people either love them or hate them. In 2020, the candy experienced a 499% increase in demand leading up to last Easter, the most of any candy.

Global ecommerce company Pattern tracked consumer demand for candy on Amazon during every day of 2019 and 2020 to understand which Easter candy American consumers shopped for the most.

The data found Cadbury Eggs had that big increase compared to the average level of demand the rest of the year. The data was gathered between March 15 and April 15. Easter was on April 16 in 2020.

Courtesy: Pattern.com

Reese’s Eggs came in second followed by Starburst Jelly Beans. The Starburst Jelly Beans experienced a 321% demand leading up to Easter even though they are widely available throughout the year.

While Cadbury Eggs and Reese Eggs saw the biggest change in demand during Easter they weren’t necessarily the items with the biggest demand.

Pattern reports that almost no Easter basket went without jelly beans or Hershey candy but they are the types of candy that are more likely to remain popular throughout the year.

Courtesy: Pattern.com

The data also shows Hershey experienced its highest peak during Easter with a 98% increase during the week before Easter. That just edged out its Christmas spike.

And you also can’t underestimate the popularity of M&Ms. IT came in as the number 3 most in-demand candy Pattern evaluated during Easter. There were much higher demands for the chocolates at Halloween and Christmas.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News