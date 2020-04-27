The Muny announces plans for an abbreviated summer season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Muny has announced it does plan to have a summer season, but it will start later than normal and there will be fewer shows. Muny officials say everything is contingent on whether it is safe to move forward. An official decision will be made on July 8th.

If all goes well The Muny will push opening night to July 20th. Right now the plan consists of five productions rather than seven.

FOX 2’s Mandy Murphey spoke with Managing Director Kwofe Coleman prior to the announcement. Coleman says they will cancel the season if health officials tell them mid-size to large crowds are still unsafe.

“What we’re looking for is to be told that those things are indeed safe and that we’re not putting the public at risk in any kind of way. Then we can move forward,” said said Muny Managing Director Kwofe Coleman. “The long term health of this community is primary.”

The modified 2020 season featuring new production dates includes:

Chicago – July 20-26

The Sound of Music – July 29 – August 4

On Your Feet! – August 7-13

Smokey Joe’s Cafe – August 15-21

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – August 24-30