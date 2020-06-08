The Muny is postponing its 2020 season until next year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There will be no season this summer. Today was the deadline for making the decision. For the first time in 102 years, the Muny stage will remain empty this summer. The outdoor theater had announced plans for an abbreviated season if it was safe to do so as of today

FOX 2’s Mandy Murphey spoke with The Muny’s managing director ahead of this morning’s announcement.

“To present musical theater right now, there is just no way. You have masks, can’t have facial expressions, physical touch. There are also key parts when you look at the audience’s perspective. How far apart people sit and movement in and out of the theater and intermission. All of those things,” said Kwofe Coleman.

The 2020 season lineup will be postponed until next summer. The Muny is making plans to offer virtual entertainment on their website.

On five consecutive Mondays, it will broadcast its off-season cabaret Muny Magic at the Sheldon. The lineup will be announced soon. On July 20th The Muny will produce a special online performance.