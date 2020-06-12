The Muny offering free online content beginning Monday

ST. LOUIS – Fans of The Muny can still get their fix this summer. A release from the outdoor theater Friday said they will offer 10 weeks of free online entertainment.

For the first five weeks of the 10 week run, The Muny said each Monday night beginning June 15 through July 13 fans can go to muny.org to see “Muny Magic in Your Home.” They said it will feature exclusive “never-before-seen footage of the The Muny’s concert series Muny Magic at The Sheldon.” The Monday night entertainment will restream every Thursday and will not be available after it airs Thursday nights.

The first installment of the online season begins with Beth Leavel, Lara Teeter and other guests June 15 at 8:15 p.m.

The complete content schedule is: Beth Leavel (June 15 and June 18), A Night with the Buddy Holly Boys (June 22 and June 25), Our Leading Ladies (June 29 and July 2), Our Leading Men (July 6 and July 9) and Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken (July 13 and July 16).

The Muny said Monday, July 20 through Monday, August 17 they will produce five online variety shows featuring guests from around the world. The full schedule and weekly lineup will be announced in early July.