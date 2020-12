The box office area of the Muny Opera remains empty, in St. Louis on Monday, June 8, 2020. For the first time in 102 years, The Muny stage will remain empty due to the Coronavirus. The seven live shows will be presented in 2021. The opera said performing in masks would be difficult and they could not guarantee the safety of the theater goers. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The Muny released its 2021 season Monday.

The last time The Muny held a show in their iconic Forest Park theater was in August of 2019.

The scheduled shows are listed below.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – July 5 – 11

Mary Poppins – July 14 – 22

Smokey Joe’s Cafe, The Songs of Leiber and Stoller – July 25 – 31

The Sound of Music – August 3 – 9

Sweeney Todd – August 12 – 18

On Your Feet! – August 21 – 27

Chicago – August 30 – September 5