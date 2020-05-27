The Muny takes talent to virtual platforms until further notice

ST. LOUIS – The Muny’s cast and crew’s life work is to create connections through their art. Although they haven’t been able to perform live this spring, they still found a way to entertain their audience.

“It’s a very hard time right now for artist and performers because our whole lives and goals is to create connection,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson.

The Muny has had to cancel at least half of its performing season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this staple creative arts center of St. Louis has found new ways to engage with their audience. They started a Facebook and YouTube Live series a few short weeks ago reconnecting cast members from 2019 plays with each other and their loyal fans.

“It’s really been this wonderful surprise. A mark of an idea because, you know, everyone has time on their hands, and we wanted to do something that sort of celebrated The Muny and the Muny spirit at this moment,” Isaacson said. “So we said, ‘What if we did this?’ and it’s just been remarkable to just kind of reconnect.”

The series has given Muny enthusiasts a chance to ask their favorite cast members questions and get the behind the scene scoop on what it takes to put on a Muny play.

Muny Marketing Director Emily Parker is excited to continue the series.

“So far this series has been mainly focused on our directors, choreographers, and actors. We have some other great things in the pipeline that will highlight everyone involved that creates the Muny magic each summer,” she said.

Given the pandemic, the organization has had to continuously innovate digital ideas and use social media platforms to reconnect with their fans. They have been receiving great feedback on their Facebook and Youtube live series that host up to five previous cast members at a time.

“I think the Muny is arguably one of the city’s greatest creations. No other city in the United States has the Muny. That size. What we do. The free seats. All of it. So it’s a very, very special institution,” said Isaacson.

The Muny will be releasing its upcoming summer plans on June 8.