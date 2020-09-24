The Muny to enter final phase of construction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After completing the first 2 phases of their campus renovations, The Muny announced their plans to begin the final phase of the Second Century Capital Campaign-funded construction.

According to a Muny spokesperson, “earlier phases focused solely on rebuilding the state-of-the-art James S. McDonnell stage, phases, 3 through 5 will focus on extensive renovations to backstage support spaces, including the Emerson Artists’ Building.”

In October 2018, Emerson Electric pledged $6.5 million seven-year cash pledge to the campaign. The donation will fund the Emerson Artists’ Building, aid in the support, maintenance and upkeep of the campus.

The Emerson Artists’ Building will hold dressing rooms, the wig shop, hair and makeup departments and wardrobe maintenance. Other spaces included in renovations are the costume shop, production and general offices, rehearsal spaces, and more.

So far, the campaign has raised $85 million.