‘The next 4 weeks may be the most crucial month of this pandemic’- Pritzker on COVID in Illinois

CHICAGO – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said this afternoon that the next four weeks may be the most crucial month in this pandemic.

He said the state has limited leeway in its hospital system to handle another surge.

Gov. Pritzker said it’s been 11 days since Thanksgiving and it’s still too early to know if there is a surge connected to that holiday.

Also, he said we are days away from Hannukah and 18 days until Christmas.

Gov. Pritzker said statewide, there is a decline in the number of people getting tested and positive cases. He also said there hasn’t been a substantial decline in cases either.

“It may be that our mitigations are working, but we won’t know that for sure for 2 more week,” Gov. Pritzker said about the Tier 3 restrictions put into place last month.

Gov. Pritzker said while there is a slight decline in hospitalizations, they are still 14% higher than last spring.

“Why is that important? … 14 percent higher than spring means our hospital’s ability to handle another surge is tighter than it was last spring,” Pritzker said.

He said Illinois is averaging 152 deaths per day. He said that is 35 more deaths a day than at the worst rate in the spring.

“Most of those deaths were preventable if people would wear their masks,” Pritzker said.